Margaret Rounsavall

Burial will follow at Leagueville Cemetery in Henderson County under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Margaret passed away September 3, 2020 in Tyler, Texas.
Margaret was born in 1929, near Brownsboro in the Leagueville Community to John
H. and Irene (Jordan) Pool. She graduated from Brownsboro High School in 1946. She was a devoted Mother and Grandmother. She was devoted to her Church and Community.
She was an avid supporter and participant of Southern Gospel Music and Sacred Heart Music.
Margaret taught History and English at Stewart Junior High and Robert E. Lee
High School in Tyler. She also served as Social Studies Chairman for 13 years at Robert E. Lee.
Margaret was preceded in death by parents John and Irene Pool. husband Harold Rounsavall, son Randy Rounsavall, sister Pauline Willis, and many relatives and friends.
Margaret is survived by her son Richar d Rounsavall, New Harmony, daughter Tracey Rounsavall, New Harmony, grandsons Robert (Shelley) Rounsavall, Brownsboro, Dustin (Dawna) Rounsavall, Chandler, one granddaughter Carrie Murphy, Tyler, and one great granddaughter, Riley Fik, Dallas.
Pallbearers will be James Willis, rim England, Rusty Mitchum, Kip Cates, Dennis Rounsavall, Jimmy Wallace.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Visitation is scheduled for 10:00 am at the New Harmony Baptist Church. If desired, memorials may be made to Stamps Baxter School of Music.