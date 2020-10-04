Margaret Jo Davis

She told us you can make do with what you have, you need to put a little bit of sugar in everything, store bought just isn’t as good, and that you should not chew gum in church or wear spandex in public. She made home feel like the softest place to fall with every crevice and corner crammed with a memory or a meaning. At her cottage nestled at the corner of College and Dobbs in Tyler TX, we laughed until we couldn’t breathe, cried until we had no tears. We didn’t have to go anywhere really once we got to Mimi’s because it was about the experience of just being there and being together. We celebrated weddings and babies and graduations and Mimi’s world famous Christmas Coffee. We played in the creek, took pictures in the Azaleas, made messes in the mud, dressed up barbies and each other.
Her legacy is tremendous, spanning generations. For me, it’s on my walks, planted with the flowers in my yard, literally hanging on the walls of my house and resting on the bookshelves. It’s in the connection between us cousins, it’s in the tenderness among the siblings. Mimi left this world fervently loved by her 5 children, her 15 grandchildren and her 21 great grandchildren with one more on the way. It was a full and wild and beautiful life so very, very well lived. (Written by Ashley Elsey, granddaughter)
Donations may be sent to TFAC c/o FBC Tyler, 301 W. Ferguson, Tyler, TX 75702.