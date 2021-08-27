LITTLE ROCK, AR - Margaret Jean Skjei Schmoker died April 24, 2021, she was born March 3, 1924, to Olai and Mable Skjei in Madison, MN. She meet and married Gottlieb Schmoker in Harlingen, TX on November 11, 1948, while working for the Federal Agriculture department.
After moving to Tyler in 1959 to raise a family they joined First Presbyterian Church, Tyler and has been a faithful member ever since. The church was especially important to her. They had five children Gottlieb Schmoker Jr., Janelle and husband Tom Swenson, Robert Schmoker and wife Judy, Jimmy Schmoker and Charles Schmoker and wife Lisa.
She enjoyed traveling to Madison, MN, in the summertime where she had a home and family. She would spend five months, most of the time bringing her children or grandchildren with her. She enjoyed cooking and making hand crafted items whether it was for friends or her bridge club which was one of her favorite things to do.
Margaret was a frugal lady, partly because growing up during the Great Depression and knowing she could do it herself. Her famous line to hard times was “Well it could be worse”.
She taught her children to be accepting of others, be kind, look for the good in others, be willing to help when asked and many other good aspects of a good person.
She was a family centered mother and will be greatly missed.
Margaret is survived by her daughter Janelle (Tom) Swenson of Little Rock Ar., Robert Schmoker (Judy), Charles (Lisa) Schmoker; grandchildren: Eric McDuffie, James Mcduffie, Michelle (McDuffie) Cox, Cory Schmoker, Hanna Guillen, Henry Schmoker, and seven great grandchildren.
In leu of flowers a gift may be made to the youth department at First Presbyterian Church, 230 West Rusk, Tyler, Tx 75701.
A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk, Tyler, TX.