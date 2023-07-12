Margaret Ellen Peacock
TYLER — Margaret Ellen Peacock, 95, of Tyler, Texas, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 9, 2023 peacefully and surrounded by her family.
Margaret was born on May 23, 1928 in Levelland to parents A.C. and Katie Potts. She grew up in Carlisle, graduating from Carlisle High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. She married her high school sweetheart, Raymond Peacock, on a Christmas day and was married for 72 years. After many moves, they retired and settled in Longview for 33 years before moving to Tyler. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
Margaret loved her family and delighted in having everyone together for holidays or reunions, providing a warm and welcoming atmosphere for fun, visiting and food!! She was an excellent cook and always had her menus for special occasions planned weeks in advance. She was thoughtful, caring and always had a smile on her face for everyone she met. Margaret was also an elementary school teacher, accomplished painter, Sunday School teacher, enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and spending time at the ranch she shared with her husband, and most important, she was our mom?a loving, Christian role model for her children.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, A.C. and Katie Potts, sisters, Barbara Potts, Bobbie Mason and Kay O’Bannion, brother, Bud Potts and son, David Peacock.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Peacock; daughters, Mona (Mike) Muckenthaler of Tyler and Leslye (Kent) Smith of Edmond, Ok.; 8 grandchildren, Allison Styes, Daniel Peacock, Erin Staeben, Saralauren Watts, Jessica Streck, Rachel Alsup, Ashton Tinkler and Brett Smith; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 10:00 am at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor David English officiating. Entombment will follow service at Rose Hill Mausoleum. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to service.
The family would like to thank the staff at Primrose Memory Care, and the health care providers from Harbor Hospice and Home-Aid Caregivers for the care they provided for Margaret.
If desired, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, 3531 South Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75701 (https://alzalliance.org).