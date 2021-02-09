Margaret Brown Clark
FREDERICKSBURG — Margaret Brown Clark (Margy) of Fredericksburg, Texas, passed away February 4, 2021 at the age of 71.
Margy was born July 7, 1949 in Fort Worth, Texas, the daughter of Wilbur and Margaret Perdue Brown. She graduated from Castleberry High school in 1967, and then attended Texas Christian University (TCU) for two years, where she met her husband, Randall Clark (Randy). The two were married in Fort Worth in October 1969 and were married for over 51 years with great devotion to each other and their family. Randy served in the US Air Force at Brooks AFB in San Antonio in 1972-74 and Margy completed her BA degree at Trinity University while they were stationed there.
Margy is survived by her loving husband, Randy; daughter Sarah and her husband Esteban Fernandezlopez, son Matthew Clark and his wife Lena Hill; grandchildren Isaac and Hannah Fernandezlopez and Margaret Shea Marie Clark. She is also survived by her sister, Kathleen Brown, sister-in-law Dana Espinosa and husband Miguel, brother-in-law Jeffrey Clark and wife Karen, and brother-in-law Rusty Powers.
At an early age, Margy began to develop recognized talents in music and art that she mastered over many years thereafter in church choirs, choral groups, art classes and use of her artistic style and skill in multiple mediums. While living in Tyler, Texas for 15 years, she was the featured alto soloist at Marvin Methodist Church and various Choral Groups. She also mastered pottery, drawing and painting. During that time, she served as President of the Tyler Music Coterie, Co-Chairman of the Annual Symphony Ball and was active in adult leadership for the Marvin Church Youth Group.
After Tyler, while living in Houston, Margy continued her creative artwork by mastering beadwork, including a wedding bag that she designed and beaded for her daughter, which won First Place in an Exhibit at Historic Woodlawn in Virginia. In addition, she became highly accomplished in embroidery, quilting and Fiber Art, with many of her pieces shown in Exhibits and Shows. In the early 2000’s, she served as President of the Houston Embroiderer’s Guild for two years.
Margy and Randy loved the Hill Country and purchased a lot in Fredericksburg, Texas in 2008, and designed and built their retirement home and moved there in 2013.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor Margy, the family asks that memorials be given in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at tinyurl.com/margyclark. or the charity of your choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home
