Marcus Gene Turman
TYLER — Marcus Gene Turman left this world on October 13, 2022. He was born on May 17, 1934 at the family home in Noonday, Texas to parents, Aubrey and Eldee McKay Turman. He joined older brothers, Kenneth (deceased) and Billy and later by younger brother James.
The family soon moved to Tyler where they settled on Baxter St. Marcus attended Bonner Elementary, Hogg Junior High and John Tyler High School, graduating in 1952.
In 1955 Marcus married his sweetheart, Colleen Day Turman. They were married for 57 years until her death in 2012. They were parents to four children, Terri (Paul) Squyres, Toni (Alan) Payne, Marc (Darrell) Turman and Traci Turman. He was Pop to four grandchildren, Travis (Casey) Squyres, Robyn (Andy) White, Dana (Jalea) Payne and Shannon Payne. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren.
Marcus grew up attending Moore Memorial Presbyterian Church which later became Fifth Street Presbyterian, where he served as Treasurer. The family spent many summer evenings watching him pitch for the church softball team.
Soon after graduation, Marcus went to work for SW Bell where he stayed until his retirement 37 years later. He often worked in areas after disaster struck such as Hurricanes Carla and Celia and later the Wichita Falls tornado.
Marcus was an avid sports watching fan, never missing the Cowboys or Rangers. He also loved listening to music and watching movies, especially older westerns starring John Wayne.
Marcus will be laid to rest in Hawthorne Cemetery in Noonday.