Marcus Dewayne Moss
TYLER — Services for Marcus Dewayne Moss are scheduled for Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Smith Temple COGIC with Superintendent F.L. Mitchell, Jr. officiating and Elder Larry Williams eulogizing. Burial will follow Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett.
Marcus was born on April 29, 1972 in Tyler to Ruso and Ann Moss. He attended Macedonia COGIC. He later moved to Los Angeles where he attended West Angeles COGIC and worked for Amazon.
He leaves to cherish his father and mother, Ruso and Ann Moss, brother Derrick Moss, aunts, uncles, nieces, and a host of family and friends.
Masks are required.