March Abdrew Sulser, Jr.

March Andrew Sulser, Jr.
TYLER — March Andrew Sulser, Jr. born December 31, 1927, passed April 4, 2023.
He was born and raised in Tyler, Texas, Smith County, where he lived his whole life.
His parents were March Andrew Sulser and mother Alma Glaze Sulser of Tyler, Texas.
He was married to Ethel Lee Peters. Married 27 July 1949. They had four children. David Sulser, Gary Sulser, William Sulser, and Janet Sumrow, all of Tyler, Texas. He had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, plus other family members.
March Sulser served in the Army for four years. He was Honorably Discharged in 1946. He worked for Sunbeam/Flowers Bakery for 33 years.
Mr. Sulser enjoyed rodeos, gardening, mowing pastures, and his loving dog, Cookie. March was a very loving and caring husband and father. Always willing to help anyone at anytime. He had a big heart and loved people.
Preceded in death by father March Andrew Sulser, Sr., mother Alma Glaze Sulser, sister Marie Sulser Thrash, and wife Ethel Lee Sulser,
He will be missed by family and many friends. May our Lord bless them all.
Memorial services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 208 Tyler St., Winona, Texas 75792 at 3:00 p.m. April 23, 2023.
Officiated by Mitch Shamburger.