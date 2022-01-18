Marcel Simmons
LINDALE — A graveside service for Marcel Simmons, age 83 of Lindale, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Lindale City Cemetery with David Attebury officiating. Marcel passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her home in Lindale. She was born March 25, 1938, in Ft. Worth, Texas to the late Eugene Lindsey and Ruby Lee (Wood) Ross. Marcel has lived in Lindale for the past 66 years where she was a member of the First Baptist Church. She was a loving homemaker, enjoyed arranging flowers, spending time with her family, and caring for both the children and the elderly of her church. Marcel was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Lindsey Ross Jr. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Wayne Simmons of Lindale; sons, Wayne Simmons Jr and wife, Janet of Lindale, Mike Simmons and wife, Carolyn of Hawkins, Mark Simmons and wife, Cindy of Flint, and Robert Simmons and wife, Desiree of Tyler; and numerous grandchildren and other loving family members and friends.