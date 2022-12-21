Mandy Pope Duran
CARTHAGE — Mandy Pope Duran was born on April 26, 1974 to Roger Dale and Bonnie Bagley Pope, and she has been the apple of their eye from that day forward. Mandy was quickly snatched up by Walter Hewey and Minnie Lou Bagley lovingly known to everyone as “Fuzzy” and “Boo”. To Mandy, they were “Big” and “Boo”. Fuzzy quickly let Boo know that she had “ruined a perfectly good child.” What had not been said was that Fuzzy would haul Mandy (aka, Super Chick) everywhere as his side kick and especially to the river to fish out minnows and also perfected her skills on a pinball machine. Mandy also learned at an early age about charging and charge accounts. As a young girl, she had a special store that she would walk into, get what she wanted and walk past the cashier saying, “Charge it to Big.” Boo was equally involved in spoiling Mandy just as much as Fuzzy. Mandy was never far from her “Boo Momma”!
Mandy graduated in 1992 from Carthage High School where she was on the flag line and in band. Mandy graduated from East Texas Baptist University in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Mandy knew from an early age that teaching was in her DNA. As a young child, Mandy was always playing school with her books, journals and colored pens. Mandy was thrilled when she was hired by the Carthage Independent School District, as it was always her deep desire to teach in her home town. Mandy was finally able to fulfill that dream. Mandy was blessed to be able to touch lives at the Jr High and High School level, where she taught U.S. History at both. Mandy has since used her skills not only with teaching but also with mentoring to children who desperately needed a kind word, a hug or a smile. She could also break a tough topic at school or a life situation into manageable pieces for students to understand. Mandy also liked new challenges and took on the role of assistant cheerleading coach with Tina Marion. When asked what she knew about cheer, Mandy replied, “Not much, but I know I have an eye for fashion, and I can study tapes and learn routines to help teach while standing flat footed.”
Mandy let Boo and Bonnie know one evening in 2003 that she had met the man she would marry. Bonnie said, “Mandy, you have only been on one date with this guy, not to mention that he is from Henderson.” Mandy quickly replied, “I know, mom, but he’s the one.” Since that day, Mandy and Adam have been inseparable. After Mandy and Adam were married in 2004, it was a running joke in the family that Mandy was “sleeping with the enemy.” Mandy and Adam have lived in the Caribbean and across the U.S. during Adam’s medical school and clinicals, before finally settling in Panola County.
Adam will be the first to tell you that Mandy’s greatest work was giving birth to two premature miracles that everyone affectionately knows as Peyton and Carter. Mandy’s inner desire to use her early childhood certification skills ended when she tried to get Peyton to stand on that “STUPID X” one afternoon when things weren’t going his way. Mandy was overjoyed with supporting Carter’s love for cattle and his winning junior pen of heifers his first year in junior 4-H. Mandy also could not wait to travel to Florida to support Peyton in the Junior All American Games where he brought home several individual awards. Mandy has never left the twins’ side until the day she was called home to be with the Lord. She was a lifetime member of Shiloh Baptist Church.
Mandy has always been a fighter and in 2018 took on her largest fight against cancer. Never did you hear her complain or ever stop fighting.
Mandy is survived by her loving husband, Adam; sons, Peyton and Carter; Father and Mother, Dale and Bonnie Pope, all of Carthage; Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law, Dr. John Lynn and Kay Nan Duran of Henderson; brother, John Travis Lindsly and sister-in-law, Stephanie Lindsly; brother, Barry Wayne Bush; brother, Kurt Pope; sister, Wendi Tate; and sister, Carol Carlson, all of Carthage. Mandy is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins that she passionately adored.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Carthage with Rev. Otis Amy and Rev. Charles Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Tanner Lindsly, Zach Stevens, Gavin Tate, Clay Bagley, Jonathan Robinson and Jeff Ivy.
Honorary pallbearers are Danny Buck Davidson, Terry Bailey, Larry Bagley, Bobby Mihlhauser and the Carthage Bulldog Coaching Staff.
Memorials may be made to the C.I.S.D. Education Foundation, #1 Bulldog Dr., Carthage, TX 75633.
A guestbook may be signed online at www.jimerson-lipsey.com.