Mamie Daugherty

EMORY — Private family services for Mamie A. Daugherty, age 73, of Gilmer, with Pastor Billy Smith officiating. Mrs. Daugherty passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in Longview, TX.
Mamie A. Daugherty was born on July 31, 1946 to Ardis Coleman and Virgie Haney Coleman in Sulphur Springs, TX. She was married to Billy Daugherty. Mamie worked as a Hairdresser / stylist.
Mamie is survived by husband: Billy Daugherty, son, Kenneth and spouse Carolyn Daugherty of Tyler, TX., daughter, Shelley Clemens of Gilmer, TX. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Branton Clemens and spouse Alexus Clemens of Longview, TX, Jayce Clemens, Megan Daugherty, Matti Daugherty and great grandchild Kinsley L. Clemens and sister Rachel Bassham and spouse James Bassham of Sulphur Springs, TX.
Mamie was preceded in death by her parents and 7 brothers.

