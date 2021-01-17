Malvin Fowler
CANTON, TEXAS — Funeral service for Malvin Fowler, 89, of Canton, Texas will be 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 18,2021 at First Baptist Church in Canton, Texas under the direction of Eubank Funeral Home, Pastor Mike Roberson officiating.
A Visitation will be held at Eubank Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
