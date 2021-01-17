Malvin Fowler
CANTON, TEXAS — Funeral service for Malvin Fowler, 89, of Canton, Texas will be 3:00 p.m. on Monday, January 18,2021 at First Baptist Church in Canton, Texas under the direction of Eubank Funeral Home, Pastor Mike Roberson officiating.
A Visitation will be held at Eubank Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

