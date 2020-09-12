Maggie Louise Lutz
SAN ANGELO — Maggie Louise Lutz, of San Angelo, was born and passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, September 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Kenneth Lutz.
Maggie is survived by her mother and father, Bryan and Jennifer Lutz; her siblings, Wyatt, Caitlin and Grant; grandparents, Ken and Brandy Tarrant, Debra and Mike Lee, Beverly Lutz and great-grandmother, Mary Anne Tarrant.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020. A visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and a memorial service to follow at 12 p.m. both at Flint Baptist Church. Sam Deville will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler man accused of having sex with dog, indicted
-
1 motorcyclist killed in Smith County three-vehicle wreck
-
Smith County reports 1 COVID-19 related death, Henderson High moves to remote learning only
-
Remembering Rumbelow: Owner of Bruno's Pizza and Pasta passes away
-
The Zone: Game of the Week: Van vs. Lindale