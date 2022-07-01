Mae Lena Hawkins
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Mae Lena Hawkins of Tyler, are scheduled for Saturday, July 2, 2022, 12 Noon are Higher Heights Baptist Church with Rev. James Hawkins eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Mae Lena Washington was born in Lindale, Texas on June 8, 1935 to A. W. Washington and Alfreda McKenzie. She was a graduate of Bragg Morris School and later attended Prairie View A&M College.
On January 1, 1954 she married Thomas Lee Hawkins and to this union 9 children were born. Two children preceded her death.
Mrs. Hawkins retired after working many years at East Texas Medical Center, now UT Health.
She leaves to cherish her memory, loving children: Naomi Rider, Cheryl Davis, Thomas Hawkins, Rev. James Hawkins, Sharon Richard and Alfonzo Hawkins. 18 grandchildren, 32 great -grandchidren and 9 great -great-grandchildren.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday 1:00-8:00 pm. Family hour 6:00-7:00 pm.