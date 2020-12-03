Madge (Johnson) Burton

A funeral service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Dr. Stuart Baskin will officiate. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. She will be laid to rest in Still Waters Memorial Gardens.
Madge worked for the Federal Reserve Bank in Dallas from prior to her marriage until she became a mother and homemaker. She moved to the Jacksonville community in July 1968 with her husband and children where she was a substitute teacher. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Fannie (Little) Johnson.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard Burton of Jacksonville; son, Todd Burton of Jacksonville; and daughter, Brenda Burton of Tyler. Madge and Richard would have celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary this December 17th. She is also survived by her brother, Walter Johnson of DeKalb and niece, Betsy Langley and her husband Brian of Arlington.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Wilson, Kenneth Gibbons, Johnny O’Glee, Frank Dykes, Joe McElroy, Wayne Faircloth, Lewis Orr, Anita Snyder, Joe Angle, Lourene Pigg, Alan Pigg and Cheri Thomas.
Memorials can be made to One Point Hospice of Lindale, the First Presbyterian Church of Tyler, or your local church.