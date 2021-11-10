Mack Wayne Holloway
TYLER — Funeral services for loving Husband and Father, Mack Wayne Holloway, age 77 of Tyler, Texas, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home Chapel in Lindale, Texas with Pastor Fred McWhorter officiating. Mack passed away Wednesday October 27, 2021. Interment will follow at Hopewell Cemetery.
He was born December 21, 1943, in Woodlawn, Texas, to Arvie & JC Holloway. Mack was raised in Marshall, Texas and joined the Navy as soon as he was old enough. He worked for years as a route salesman for Holsom Bread, Lon Little Distributing, and various other coffee companies. Later, he retired from Wackenhut as a security guard at Tyler Pipe. Mack’s retirement years were enriched by his faith and his church family at Hopewell Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Sadie “Sue”, his sons Tommy (wife Annette) and Mark. He is also survived by his sister, Phalamae Johnson of Marshall, several grandchildren, and great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Tracy Collom, Luis Rodriguez, Joey Holloway, Mark Holloway, Tommy Holloway, and Chris Wells.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.