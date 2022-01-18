Mack Musick
FORMERLY OF JACKSONVILLE — A memorial service for Arthur Mack Musick of Tyler, formerly of Jacksonville, was held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville. Doug Wintermute officated.
Mack was born on March 13, 1934, and entered eternal life on January 11, 2022. He was a graduate of Jacksonville High School, Lon Morris College and The University of Texas at Austin graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering. He worked most of his life as a computer programmer in the chemical industry. Mack loved sports and the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and was an avid reader.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joe Arthur and Faye Hataway Musick.
Left to cherish Mack’s memory are his loving wife of 68 years, Helen Haynes Musick of Tyler; and his sons, Steve Musick and wife Anna of Little Elm, Scott Musick and wife Monique of Keller, and Stu Musick and wife Lauren of Navasota; his sisters, Carol Dillard of Nacogdoches and Beverly Berry and husband Roger of Jacksonville; his grandchildren, Andrea King and husband Mark, Tony Musick and wife Lauren, Heather Musick, Emma Musick and Brennan Musick; and two great-grandchildren, Makayla King and Davis Musick and numerous nieces and nephews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bob Buckingham, Wyndel Cummins, Randy Hunter, Jim Haynes, and Dwight Haynes.
Rather than customary condolences, memorials in Mack’s honor may be made to First United Methodist Church in Jacksonville.