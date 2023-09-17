Mack Howard Woods
TYLER — Mack Howard Woods was born on June 16, 1954 to Kenneth and Gladys Woods of San Augustine, Tx and passed away on August 28, 2023.
Mack became a Texas law enforcement officer in 1978 and was a member of the first SWAT Team in Smith County. He was a sergeant with the Smith County Sheriffs Office and also served with Carthage PD and Overton City Marshall Pct 1. Semi-retired from law enforcement, he opened the Shootist Gun & Knife Shop in 1987.
He is survived by his daughter Mechelle and husband Matthew Lyon and one granddaughter Emma Lyon, one brother Kenneth Woods of CA, two nephews Michael and Deneen Woods of CA, Joel Woods (deceased) and Adrianna Woods of CA. Great nieces and nephews of CA, Danielle and Hank Taylor, Michael & Morgan Woods, Jacob Woods, and Nathan Woods.
Lord we give you Mack, please try not to make him mad.
