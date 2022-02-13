Mable Marie DeShazo
TYLER — Mable Marie DeShazo, a longtime resident of Tyler, died February 10, 2022, surrounded by family, at the age of 94. She was born on August 29, 1927, in the Harmony community located in Hopkins County, Texas.
Marie married her late husband, Luther DeShazo, in 1944. They were married for 74 years and raised their four children, Keith, Karen, Kelvin and Kyle in Tyler. Known as “Mama Ree” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Marie cherished spending time with her family, especially during the holidays.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Pernie Martin, late husband, Luther DeShazo, brothers Joe A. Martin of Whitehouse and James C. Martin of Hondo.
Marie was a strong woman with a quiet, gentle and kind spirit. She was a prior member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church and was a member of Pollard Methodist Church. She was a self-taught bookkeeper and was employed by Montgomery Ward, Attorney David Lake and Park Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Marie enjoyed gardening, crochet, sewing, ceramics, working puzzles and sitting on the back porch with a book, watching the birds. She and Luther loved to dance and spent many hours at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio. An avid sports fan, she never missed watching her beloved Dallas Mavericks.
She is survived by sons, Keith (Dawn) DeShazo of Springdale, AR; Kelvin (Kelli) DeShazo of Tyler; Kyle (Jill) DeShazo of Houston; daughter, Karen (John) McQueary of Athens; sister-in-law, Wanda Pedro of Selinsgrove, PA; and all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be John McQueary, Roger Averitt, Bret Campbell, Ryan Campbell, William DeShazo, Kolin DeShazo, Zachary DeShazo and Quinton DeShazo.
Services will be held at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler, Monday, February 14th at 2:00 PM, with Reverend Bryan Grant officiating. Interment to follow at Cathedral of the Pines Cemetery in Tyler. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 1:00 PM.