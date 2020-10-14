Mabel Johnson Barr
TYLER — Mabel Johnson Barr, 91, Tyler, passed away on October 11, 2020 in Tyler. She was born in Grafton, ND to the late John M. Johnson and Linne Raumin Johnson. She had lived in Texas for 55 years, living previously in North Dakota and Minnesota. Mabel was a private pilot and a former member of the Flying Ninety-Nines. She was a RN and loved being a nurse. She also was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed painting, baking, gardening and sewing. Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Keith M. Barr and granddaughter, Catherine Barr.
Survivors include her son, Lorne Barr and wife, Rhonda of Plainview; four daughters, Linne Gipson and husband, Charlie of Liberty City, Mary Barr of Tyler, Terri Fields and husband, Jimmy of Troup and Kari Steph and husband, Mark of Tyler; brother, Jim Johnson of Grafton, ND; sisters, Jean Peikert and husband, Carl of Forest Lake, MN and Dolly Johnson of Forest Lake, MN; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two nephews and three great-nephews.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank The Hospice of East Texas and The Hampton’s Memory Care staff for taking care of Mabel through her long journey home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Babysitter accused of leaving infant alone in bathroom for three hours, arrested for endangerment
-
Tyler High Notebook: Tyler's LeTavion Erwin named Great American Rivalry Series® Scholar Athlete
-
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15: Undefeated Hawkins earns spot; Carthage, Daingerfield remain at No. 1
-
Former Whitehouse ISD employee pleads to indecency with a child
-
Teen killed in Texarkana car crash