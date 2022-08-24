M J Florence
TROUP — M J Florence, 87, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord, on August 20, 2022, in Tyler, Texas.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, August 26, 2022, at Carlisle Baptist Church, with Reverend Mike Ledbetter officiating. Burial to follow at Henry’s Chapel Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
M J was born in Troup, Texas to Marion and Jewette Barron Florence on October 3, 1934. He graduated from Sam Houston University with his Bachelor of Science degree. He was a veteran of the United States Army Fourth Armored Division. He worked as a Research Associate for Texas A&M Research Center for over 30 years. After retirement M J continued cattle ranching on his family’s land. He was a member of Carlisle Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his family and his dogs, Little Man, Bobby Jay, Frazier, Shelby Lynn, and Puggy Puppy.
M J is preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Voleta Florence, brother, Barron A. Florence, sisters, Floy Dees, and Sarah Helpinstill.
M J is survived by his wife of 18 years, Pat Schear Florence of Troup; sons, Scott Florence and wife Ember of Tyler, Tony Florence and wife Susan of Troup; sister, Evelyn Downs of Grapevine, TX; grandchildren, Meredith Boardman and Bradley Florence and wife Rachel of Ft. Worth; numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Doug Steele, Melton Wright, Brad Florence, Andy Tarver, Joel Kerby, and Wes Barron.
Honorary Pallbearers will be James R. Branham, Dr. Billy Wayne Erwin, Phillip Washington, Michael Kee, Larry Florence, Jim Grissom, Edson Smith, Harold Sadler, Charles Ray Curbo, Larry Schear, Lee Montgomery, and Jim Zimmerman.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pets Fur People, PO Box 6151, Tyler, TX 75711, Carlisle Baptist Church, 9338 FM 13 W, Henderson, TX 75654, Henry’s Chapel Cemetery Association, PO Box 601, Troup, TX 75789.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.