M. Dwight Parsley
TYLER — M. Dwight Parsley, fondly known as Mr. D passed away on March 25, 2022 in Tyler, Texas. Dwight was 87 years old and just a week ago was doing an ab workout!
Dwight, the fourth of six children, has two surviving sisters in the DFW area, Virginia Bishop and Annette Stam; they and their extended families will miss their big brother. Likewise, Dwight’s son, Martin, and his wife Stacy and their children Macy Dai, Mason, and Macklane Parsley; along with Dwight’s daughter, Marlynne, and her husband David and their children Logan, Cameron, and Bailey Finch will miss the “love ya’s” and hardy pats on the back from their Dad and Grandad.
Dwight touched many lives through his years of service in the Navy, teaching school in Dallas and Jacksonville, and coaching and founding Texas East Kids/Cherokee Gym.
One to never forget a face, Dwight always strove to make interactions personal and meaningful. He always wanted others to be and to do their best. He was quick to give an “at-a-boy” to those around him.
Dwight was strong in his personal faith, dedicated to healthy habits and every fun run possible, and always desired to be actively involved in his community, especially the Rotary club and HAMM museum. Many will remember Dwight’s calm, competent voice as the announcer for the Jacksonville Fighting Indians, never having missed a single game in 44 years! He was loyal to everything he was passionate about and fiercely proud of what he and the whole Parsley family have built through Texas East Gymnastics for the east Texas community.
There will be a service at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville, Texas on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10:30am with fellowship following at the funeral home. A graveside committal service will also take place on March 31st at 3:30pm in Tyler at Rose Lawn Cemetery.