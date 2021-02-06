M. Carolyn “Carol” Oxley
TYLER — It is in profound sadness that the family of Carol Oxley of Tyler, Tx announces her passing at the age of 82.
Carol left this Earth on Saturday Jan 30th, 2021 at UT Health Center East Texas.
She is survived by her daughters, Loreece V. Oxley of Tyler, Tx, Sheryl Oxley of Sapulpa, Ok, grandchild, Crystal Stringer of Easton, Tx, great-grandchildren, Sadie Clay of Lindale, Tx, Logan Mills of Longview, Tx, sister Patricia Sepmoree of Tyler, Tx, half-brother Charles McGowan of New Orleans, niece, Deborah Owens of Tyler, Tx and nephew, Ronald Loven of Tyler, Tx. She will also be dearly missed by all her friends from D’s.
Carol was born in 1938 in Nashville Tennessee to John Henry McGowan and Gladys Daugherty.
After moving to New Orleans, she later moved to Tyler, Tx with her husband and daughter Lori.
She owned and operated D’s Royal Coffee Shop in Tyler, Tx from 1968-2014 where her employees and customers became her extended family.
A memorial service will be held at the Cross Brand Cowboy Church, 11915 FM 2015 Tyler, Tx 75708 on Saturday February 20, 2021 at 1:00 pm. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
