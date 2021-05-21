Lynne Terrell Moss
WHITEHOUSE — A memorial service for Lynne Terrell Moss, 69, of Whitehouse will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin Burdette and Dr. David O. Dykes officiating.
Mrs. Moss passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Whitehouse. She was born March 25, 1952 in Amarillo to Bob Joe Terrell and Marian Pendley Terrell.
Lynne was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church. She graduated from Robert E. Lee. She held the position of Music Secretary with GABC. She was involved in numerous Church activities for the past 30 years. She loved watching her son compete in all sports, and also loved fostering as many dogs as she could.
Lynne was preceded in death by her mother, Marian Pendley Terrell; her father, Bob J. Terrell; and her brother, Michael Terrell. She is survived by her loving family including her husband, Ralph Moss of Whitehouse TX; son, Jordan Moss (Emili) of Pittsburgh PA; her sisters, Janet Terrell Judkins (Steve) of Yantis, TX and Julie Terrell Barnett (Glenn) of Alpharetta, GA; several nieces and nephews and extended family.
Visitation is scheduled from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Green Acres Baptist Church, 1607 Troup Hwy, Tyler, TX 75701 (www.gabc.org/give) or the SPCA of East Texas Adoption Center, 4517 Old Bullard Rd., Tyler, TX 75703 (www.spcaeasttx.com/donate).
 
 