Lynn Warren Nichol
ALBA — Lynn Warren Nichol was born on February 21, 1960 in Arlington, Texas. He passed away on March 19, 2022 at his home in Alba, Texas after a long battle with cancer. Lynn was a sweet soul with Down syndrome. He was always happy and never complained, even while he was battling cancer. He loved music, lawnmowers, tractors, tools, cups, his “things” (paper clips), pink petunias and going to Dairy Queen for a hamburger, french-fries, and a chocolate sundae. He also loved watching football and baseball.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and technicians at Texas Oncology that treated Lynn so kindly during his fight with cancer. Lynn loved all of them and was always glad to see them, even when he was going in for treatments.
The family also wants to thank the team from HeartsWay Hospice for all their kindness, love, and compassion as they helped care for Lynn in his final days.
Lynn is survived by his parents, Bobby and Wynell Nichol of Alba, Texas; his sister Cindy Horn and her husband Tim of Waco, Texas, his brother Randy Nichol and his wife Michele of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and eight nieces and nephews.