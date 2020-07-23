Lynn Tippens
TYLER — Lynn Tippens, age 78, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Lynn was born July 17, 1942 in Gladewater, Texas to Aleta and Grover Grant.
Lynn, also known as ‘Butterfly’ loved to spend time taking care of her garden, reading and taking care of her beloved companion, her cat, Glaze. She was a retired Licensed Vocational Nurse at ETMC and a member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church and they became a second family to her. Lynn will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Lynn is survived by daughter Deanna Chandler (Robert Chandler, Sr.); and son David Tippens; sister Carol Douglas (Larry Douglas); six grandchildren and her cat, Glaze.
Lynn was preceded in death by son Robert Michael Tippens, Jr. and her parents.
A time of visitation for Lynn will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, 12053 State Highway 64 W, Tyler, Texas 75704.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
More caltrop devices found on I-20 in Lindale area, officials continue search to identify who is throwing the devices
-
Whitehouse woman becomes 12th COVID-19 death in Smith County, 45 new cases added
-
NET Health records COVID-19 deaths in Henderson, Wood, Van Zandt counties
-
Tyler parents struck child who died with belt, hands with multiple times, affidavit alleges
-
2 arrested on manufacturing, delivery of controlled substance, 1 charged with possession in Henderson County