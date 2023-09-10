Lynn Sherrod, Ph.D.
TYLER — Memorial services for Lynn Sherrod, Ph.D., of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Glenwood Church of Christ with Ben Neeley officiating, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Dr. Sherrod passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in Tyler, at the age of 83. He was born in Levelland, Texas to Jack Sherrod and Melba Pace Sherrod.
Lynn is survived in death by his loving wife of 55 years Marjorie, his children, Bethany, Jason (Mandy), and Rachel (Mikhael), several grandchildren, and an extended network of loving family and incredible friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christian Homes & Family Services, 5476 Hollytree Drive, Tyler, TX 75703, www.christianhomes.com, or a charity of your choice.