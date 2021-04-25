Lyndon Cody Dike
FLINT — Services for Lyndon Cody Dike, 78, of Flint will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, with Rev. Ron Byrd officiating. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to service, from 1:30 to 2:00 PM at the funeral home.
Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Lyndon passed away on Thursday, April 22nd at his home.
Lyndon was born February 14, 1943 in Tyler, Tx. to R. Lee and Gertrude Dike.
Lyndon was married to Judy Dike for 48 years. He served in the U. S. Army. He retired from Kelly Springfield after 30 years of service. throughout his life he enjoyed Chili Cookoffs, fishing, golfing, Nascar and his gambling trips.
Lyndon was preceded in death by his parents R. Lee and Gertrude Dike, his loving wife Judy, infant daughter Jenni, brother Larry Dike and grandaughter Lyndsey Nicole Reicher.
Lyndon is survived by two daughters and sons in laws, Cody and Jeremy Lemmons and Amy and Billy Reicher; grandchildren, Daniel Smith, Colton Smith, Hayley and Cory Hickey and Mason Reicher and great-grandchildren, Claire and Maverick Hickey.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Smith, Colton Smith, Mason Reicher, Cory Hickey and Blaine Reicher.
