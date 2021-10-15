Lynda Jo Wells Minatrea
MINEOLA — Services for Mrs. Lynda Jo Wells Minatrea, 84, of Mineola, are scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline, with Reverend Tim Allen officiating.
Burial will follow in Creagleville Cemetery.
Mrs. Minatrea passed away October 13, 2021, in Tyler. She was born November 15, 1936, in Van Zandt County, to Lee Claire & Sarah Johanna Monroe Wells, and was raised there until her marriage to Charles Minatrea, June 2, 1953. They moved to Mineola and spent most of her life there. She was a member of Jamestown Church of Christ, Smith County Master Gardener Club, and Fannie Marchman Garden Club of Mineola. She was known by everyone as “Mama Lynda” and made anyone who knew her feel wanted and loved. She was a genuinely sweet person who cared for everyone. Lynda was preceded in death by her parents; baby brother, Kenneth; and sister, Carol Gordon.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Charles Minatrea; two sons, Ron Minatrea (Susan) of Mineola, and Kevin Minatrea (Angie) of Missouri City; daughter, Cathy Teague (John) of Arnold, Missouri; sister, Loyce Holmes (Buddy) of Hawkins; seven grandchildren, Amanda Teague (Steve Galczynski), Michael Teague, Kevin Teague (Heather), April Minatrea, Jason Minatrea (Olivia), Nikki Vaught (John), and Andi Merhi (Jamie); seven great-grandchildren, Brooke, Ben, Blaine, Grayson, Willow, Jaylah, and Jordan; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Memorials may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021, at the funeral home.