Lydia E. Green
TYLER — Liturgy of the Word for Lydia E. Green, 77, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Father Justin Wylie officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Green passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Tyler. She was born August 7, 1945 in Hobbs, NM to Louis and Andrea Lopez.
Lydia graduated from Hobbs High School. She married the love of her life, Gregory P. Green, on August 10, 1974 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church in Hobbs and spent the rest of her life as a homemaker.
Lydia was preceded in death by her mother, Andrea Lopez; father, Louis Lopez; her brother, Louis Lopez Jr., all of Hobbs, NM. She is survived by her loving family including her husband, Gregory Green of Tyler; her daughter, Laura Green of Midland; her grandchildren, Candace Hotz of Midland, Thalia Balderas of Lubbock, Noah Garcia of Midland; her great-grandchildren, Adalyn Felix, Emma Hotz and Liam Hotz, all of Midland; her siblings, Greg Lopez of Hobbs, Belia Lopez of Odessa, Tommy Lopez of Hobbs, and Lucy Aguilar of Denver City.
Visitation is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.