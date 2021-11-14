Lula Mae Bickerdike York
TYLER — Lula Mae Bickerdike York, 101, of Tyler, was welcomed into heaven on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at home under the care of Hospice of East Texas.
Services for Lula Mae Bickerdike York will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 10:00 AM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Rev. James Cheatham officiating.
Burial will follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler, Texas under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Visitation is scheduled from 5pm-7pm on Monday, November 15 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Lula Mae was born October 20, 1920 in Tyler, Texas to James A. Bryant and Nancy Lula Musselwhite.
Lula Mae worked at Sledge’s during World War II. In later years, she served and greeted children at Chapel Hill ISD cafeteria. In 1944, she married James A. Bickerdike. After his passing, she married Coy D. York. She loved reading, cooking for her family, and used her green thumb to make her yard look beautiful. She enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She cherished holidays, birthdays, and any reason for a family celebration. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Troup.
Lula Mae was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, James, in 1977, her second husband, Coy, in 2009, son, Ronnie York, her three brothers and three sisters and grandson-in-law, Stan Burks.
Lula Mae is survived by her daughter, Sandra Morton and husband Dan of Tyler and daughter, Ann Smith of Lindale. She is also survived by her grandson, Joel Harris and wife Tammy, her granddaughter, Staci Lewis and husband Darren, granddaughter, Tanya Burks and grandson, Craig Morton and wife Meleaha. Great-grandchildren Zack Burks, Krysten Farris, Travis Burks, Meagan Lewis, Blake Ballard, Morgan Lewis and Emma Lewis. and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to Tammy Clover and Lenora Owens for their compassionate care of Lula Mae.
Pallbearers will be Joel Harris, Craig Morton, Darren Lewis, Daniel Feuquay, Joel Farris, and Blake Ballard. .
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Larry Wiertz and Joe Jeter.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.