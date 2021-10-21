Lugene Tucker
BULLARD — Mrs. Lugene Tucker 80, passed away Friday, Oct. 15th, 2021 in Tyler, Tx.
Mrs. Tucker was born on August 6th, 1941 in Waco, Tx to R.N. and Mavis Murphy. She graduated from La Vega High School in Waco. She attended Baylor University, North Texas State University and Stephen F. Austin University, receiving a Bachelor of Arts with a Double Major in Art and English and later Masters Degree from Stephen F. Austin and later her Supervisory Certificate from U.T. Tyler.
Lugene was employed by T.I.S.D. in 1966 starting her teaching career at Robert E. Lee High School as an Art and an English teacher. She taught at Lee for the next 19 years and was an Instructional Consultant there for 11 more. She was very popular with her students and left no stone unturned in doing the very best job possible. After retirement she returned to teach 7 more years at All Saints Episcopal School from 1999-2006.
Lugene absolutely loved teaching. But what she loved most were the people she taught with and the students she taught. From the day she started teaching there was never a day she didn’t talk with, mention, or inquire about one of her fellow teachers, students or former students. She enjoyed reading, movies, art, antiques, eating out with her friends and especially her Persian cats and four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. As her friends and family know she was sometimes independent to a fault but always generous with her time, money and encouragement when it was needed.
Lugene was preceded in death by her parents R.N. and Mavis Murphy and husband of 49 years Robert W. Tucker. She is survived by her son Blake Tucker and wife Patty; grandchildren, Nicole Barron and husband Joe; Taylor Tucker and wife Maddie; Brandon Tucker, Carly Tucker; and three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Russ and Lee Barron.
Services will be held Saturday October 23 at 11:00 am, at Faith Community Church 17833 US-69 Tyler Tx. 75703
In lieu of flowers contributions to Faith Community Church would be appreciated.