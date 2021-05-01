Lucy Jane McCurley Vandergriff
CHANDLER — Lucy Jane McCurley -Vandergriff went to meet Daddy (Roy Dale Vandergriff who preceded her in death in 2001) in heaven on Tuesday March 27, 2021. Her family will miss her; however, we know she is in a better place with Daddy her true love for fifty years.
She loved the Lord, is in heaven, with no pain, holding Daddy by the hand, and watching down over her family: sons, Ricky & wife, Cindy Vandergriff of Noonday, Kent & wife Tracy Vandergriff of Chandler; grandchildren, Bethany & husband, Todd Snow of Bullard, Mandy & husband, Trey Enright of Whitehouse, Dillon Vandergriff of Chandler; and five great-grandchildren. Lucy Jane is survived by her two sisters, Reta Glaze of Chandler and Rosie Wright of Chandler, Texas. She was the owner and operator of Jane’s Beauty Shop in Noonday, Texas for over 50 years as a beautician which was her true passion, calling, and love.
Mother we will miss you and Daddy every day; however, the two of you were the best parents in the world. We are the products of your love, sacrifices, guidance, and strive to live up to your standards every day.
Visitation will be Sunday May 2, 2021 from 5-7 pm at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home at 215 East Front Street in Tyler, Texas 75702.
Lucy “Jane” Vandergriff will be laid to rest beside her husband Monday May 3, 2021 at 2 pm at The Noonday Cemetery on Hwy 155 South.
Graveside service will be conducted by Brother Jerry Hawbaker.To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Jacksonville's Pete Lammons passes away in boating accident
-
Kansas City Chiefs draft another player with East Texas ties
-
Great Expectations: Apache Ladies head to national tennis tournament
-
Landlords, tenants proceed with residential eviction after CDC COVID-19 related protection lifted
-
James Dews, Jr.