Lucy Jane Loftin
WHITEHOUSE — Funeral Services for Lucy Jane Loftin are scheduled for Saturday, January 22, 2022, 1:00 pm at Whitehouse Church of God in Christ with Elder Waymon Stewart eulogist. Interment will be held in Antioch Cemetery Whitehouse under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Lucy Jane Martin Loftin was born April 24, 1933 in Whitehouse, Texas to Joe Rich Martin and Loda Bell Ervin Martin.
She was a 1953 graduate of Stanton High School.
Lucy Jane was a true steward and always put God first in her life. She joined Whitehouse COGIC at an early age. She was a Sunday School teacher, sang in the choir, Usher and all around worker where needed. She never “skimped” out of any her duties or responsibilities, even when she wasn’t up to par. She truly loved her former and present Pastor and wife.
Lucy Jane married Arthur Loftin in 1953. They were blessed with two daughters, Rose Etta Rush and Sonja Renea Loftin.
She was employed with Sterling Faucet Company, General Electric and Trane Company where she retired after 18 years.
She leaves to cherish her memory, daughters Rose Rush (Henry) and Sonja Loftin; three grandchildren and four great- grandchildren. A host of many of loving relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home, 1:00-8:00 pm. MASK REQUIRED!!