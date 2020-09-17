Lucy Canter
JACKSONVILLE — Lucy Canter born August 2, 1930 to George and Lucy Kennedy entered eternal life on September 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jim and son Steve. She is survived by her son Mark and his wife Aline, her son John and his wife Nan, and their eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A graveside service is scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Still Waters Memorial Gardens. Steve Edwards will officiate services under the direction of Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Memorials may be sent to Heart to Heart Hospice of Tyler.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Stephen, Clay, Caleb, Luke Joseph R., and Joseph N.
