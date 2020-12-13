Lucio Perez Campos, Sr.

Lucio married the love of his life, Margie, in March of 1973. They had a long and happy life together that brought them love and many children and grandchildren. He loved his family more than anything in this world. Lucio was a resident of Lindale for 43 years and was a devoted member of the Holy Family Catholic Church for more than 20 years. He enjoyed helping his church family whenever he could and was in the choir. Lucio loved taking care of his plants and feeding his ducks, chickens and rooster. Mr. Campos was such a comedian, putting a smile on everyone’s faces, made friends with everyone he came in contact with, and was a strong believer in God. Even though Lucio’s time on earth has ended, his memory will live on in all who loved and cherished him.
Lucio is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Margie Campos; Children: Lucio Campos, Jr. (Danielle), Alejandro Campos (Rocio), Mario Campos, Stephanie Bishop (Loy), and Jessie Campos (Diana); Sister: Teodora Olivares and Brother: Chano Campos. Lucio also leaves behind grandchildren, Blake, Zeith, Anthony, Christian, Anais, Liliana, Benjamin, Lorena, Mario Jr., Samantha, Alicia, Adrian, Armando, Giovanni, Adriana, Araceli, Abram, Violet and great grandchildren, Ledi and Landen, Adelina, and Brylee. He is preceded in death by his parents; Sister: Tomasa Campos and Brother: Fidel Campos.
A visitation & rosary for Lucio will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, 12053 State Highway 64 W, Tyler, Tx. A funeral mass will occur Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 16314 FM 849, Lindale, Tx followed by a graveside service at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery in Tyler, TX.
Serving as pallbearers will be Blake Campos, Zeith Campos, Giovanni Campos, Christian Campos, Adrian Campos and Mario Campos, Jr.