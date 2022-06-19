LuAnn Prilop Hill
BEN WHEELER — LuAnn Hill, 70, resident of Edom passed into the arms of our Lord on June 14, 2022, with her family by her side in Tyler at The Hospice of East Texas.
LuAnn was born December 1951, in La Grange to George and Dolores Prilop and raised in Angleton along with her brother and sister. LuAnn graduated from Angleton High in 1970 and was active in the band. As dedicated parishioners, LuAnn and her family spent her formative years as an active member of St. Basil’s Catholic Church, now known as Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
In 1973 LuAnn graduated from Brackenridge School of Nursing and began her nursing career at Brackenridge Hospital in Austin. LuAnn met the love of her life Kevin Hill while working nights in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and in 1975 committed themselves to the Holy Union of Marriage at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Austin. Beginning their lifelong love in Austin, Mr. and Mrs. Hill shortly started their family with the birth of their first daughter in 1976 and moved to Temple where LuAnn began her love filled journey as a mother. They soon moved to Tyler growing their family by three more children and started their business, CPS Medical, which has provided medical equipment and respiratory care to the East Texas community for the past 42 years.
LuAnn was a modern and busy woman, balancing the responsibilities of lovingly raising four children and managing operations for a successful and growing business; all while fiercely loyal to both her children, husband, and employees who she viewed as an extension of her family. In 1992 LuAnn, Kevin, and their four children moved from Tyler and built their dream home on their hilltop property in Edom. LuAnn embodied a quiet, caring, and nurturing spirit and was a lover of all things that grew and needed care. She enjoyed gardening and living in the quiet country air while caring for stray and injured animals in need of a loving home.
LuAnn Hill is survived by her husband, Kevin Hill; children, Allyson (Loren) McDonough, Matthew (Meghan) Hill, Aaron (Olivia) Hill, and Madison (Trenton) Peterson; mother, Dolores Prilop; sister, Alice Prilop; and brother, Don Prilop (Robbye); as well as grandchildren, Ashlyn, Meaghan and Liam McDonough, August and Oona Hill and Orion Peterson.
LuAnn Hill will always be remembered by her quiet but fiercely caring demeanor and her strength to carry on with grace and positivity.
A visitation is scheduled Monday, June 20, 2022 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Rosary following at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 423 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, Tx with a reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd. Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org).