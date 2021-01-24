Lt. Colonel Jerry D. McAnulty, USAF, (Ret.)
TYLER — Lt. Colonel Jerry Duaine McAnulty, U.S. Air Force, (Ret.), 81, of Tyler, Texas died after a lengthy illness on January 17, 2021 in Tyler.
A private funeral will be held for immediate family due to the pandemic. Arrangements are by Hilliard Funeral Home in Van, Texas.
Jerry was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on January 5, 1940 to Beulah Faye Fuson and L.T. Shipley. His parents divorced when he was less than a year old. After his mother remarried, Jerry was adopted by his step-father, Robert. L. McAnulty, Captain, USAF (Dec.) in 1951. As a military family, they moved frequently and Jerry attended several primary and secondary schools. In 1958, Jerry graduated from Choctawhatchee High School in Shalimar, Florida. He matriculated to North Texas State University where he studied mathematics and English literature. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He spent summers as a counselor at Camp Longhorn. He met his wife, Sally Hinchman, when he was a junior and she a freshman, describing the moment as “love at first sight”. Upon graduation with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1962, he was commissioned in the United States Air Force. He married Sally on October 26, 1962 in Houston. Jerry earned a Master of Public Administration from Golden Gate University in 1972.
Jerry served in the United States Air Force for twenty years achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he flew the B-57, O-2 and OV-10 among other aircraft. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Medal seven times as well as various other medals. After retirement in 1982, he launched a successful second career as a petroleum landman working both independently and for Sonat and El Paso during his 31-year career. He was active in the East Texas Association of Petroleum Landmen serving as president from 1990-1991. He was honored by the association with the Brantley Jackson Memorial Award in 1991. He retired from the oil and gas industry in 2013.
Jerry is preceded in death by his mother, Beulah Faye Fuson McAnulty and his adoptive father, Robert L. McAnulty.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sally Hinchman McAnulty; his two daughters, Lisa McAnulty Avra and her husband Jeff, and Jana McAnulty Haigood and her husband Guy; his half-sister Barbara Jo McAnulty Jackson of Tucson, AZ; and his grandchildren J. Scott McWhorter and his wife Emily of Dallas, TX, Griffin Knight Avra and Jordan Elizabeth Avra of Austin, Texas; Marin Nicole Haigood and Graham Scott Haigood of Dallas, Texas.
In 2011, Jerry was delighted to learn of five more half-sisters who he had the pleasure of meeting. He is survived also by Judy Shipley Morgan (Steven) of Loving NM, Ellen Shipley Harkness (Dennis) of Carlsbad, NM, Linda “Diane” Shipley Briggs (Mark) of Carlsbad, NM, Debbi Shipley Parker (Lester) of Graham, TX and Lorie Shipley Owens (Mike) of Carlsbad, NM; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to the National Kidney Foundation or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Jerry’s family deeply appreciates the many doctors and nurses who assisted him during his lengthy illness, especially the staff at Park Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tyler for their kind, attentive and tender care.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler man who stole from elderly couple indicted, bail at $1.5 million
-
Tyler police: Teen arrested in accidental shooting death of 17-year-old
-
OUR VIEW: We made a mistake. We are sorry.
-
Grand jury indicts Tyler man on murder charges
-
Cognitus Brings Award-Winning Talent Management Solution to SAP Customers in North America