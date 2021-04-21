Lt. Col. Grace Elizabeth Donnelly
TYLER — Lt. Col. Grace Elizabeth Donnelly U.S. Air Force (RI).
Age 90, of Tyler, Texas, formally of Berryville, Texas and New York State passed away quietly on Friday, April 16, 2021. She was born July 1, 1930 in Johnson City New York to Grace and Robert Donnelly.
Graveside Service will be held at 10 am April 22, 2021 at Garden Oaks Cemetery, Berryville, TX.
Grace graduated from Wilson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She served 20 years as a Nurse and Nurse Anesthetist the U.S Air Force retiring with the rank of Lt. Col. Upon retirement from the Air Force she worked as a Nurse Anesthetist in Bossier City, LA. She served her community of Berryville, TX for 20 years as a Council Woman. She loved serving the Lord as she attended the Chandler Adventist Fellowship.
She is survived by her Brother Robert Donnelly of New York, Archer Macy of VA, Robert Macy of MA, William Macy of CA, Gene Macy of CT, many nephews and nieces and her good friends and neighbors Roy and Molly Brown and their Children, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sisters Catherine D. Macy, Dolores A. Donnelly and nephew John Macy.
In lieu of flowers make a donation to the Wounded Warriors, St. Jude Hospital for Children or do something for someone who needs a little love or help in Grace’s name.
