LINDALE — Loyd Robert Fraser, a Lindale resident, passed away October 1, 2020. Born on March 14, 1938 in Cotton Valley, LA, Loyd was still a Texan, having made the Lone Star State home at an early age. Loyd served honorably in the Air Force, flying F-100 fighter jets, before flying for American Airlines. He was highly skilled at much more than flying, including carpentry, jewelry making, cutting hair, airplane restoration, and more. He is survived his son Greg Fraser, his daughter-in-law Karen Fraser, his granddaughter, Samantha Collins and husband Josh, his granddaughter Maddie Fraser, his great grandsons Dakota Collins and Daxton Collins, his brother John Hyatt, Jr., and wife Kay, his nephew Josh Hyatt, his cousin George Simpson and wife Norma, and other family and friends. An outdoor memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 19222 CR 444 Lindale, Texas 75771. Dress will be casual - high heels are discouraged! A meal will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, Loyd would have appreciated donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, the Salvation Army or MD Anderson Cancer Center. Services are under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
