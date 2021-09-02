Loyd Dell Edwards, Jr.
MURCHISON — Funeral services for Loyd Edwards, Jr., 60, of Murchison, are scheduled for 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Barton’s Chapel Assembly of God in Murchison with Pastor Terry Thomison officiating. Interment will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Brownsboro under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Edwards passed away August 26, 2021.
Loyd Dell Edwards, Jr. was born November 8, 1960 in Athens, the son of Loyd Dell Edwards, Sr. and Betty Jewel (Olson) Edwards. He graduated from Brownsboro High School in 1979 and held an associate degree in Petroleum Technology from Tyler Junior College and a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Distribution and Logistics from the University of Texas at Tyler. Throughout his extensive career, he has worked with Malone Oilfield Construction of Athens, Four Winns Boat Company of Athens, Maxus Energy Corporation of Dallas, Dal-Tile Corporation of Dallas, Owen Oil Tools of Tyler, Distant Lands Coffee of Tyler and owned and operated his own company, Resource Packaging of Murchison. He was a devoted member of Barton’s Chapel Assembly of God where he sang on the Praise and Worship Team. Loyd enjoyed watching football, farming and being a “Paw Paw” to his eight grandchildren. He will be remembered as a God-loving man with a gentle spirit who was kindhearted, loyal, selfless and always genuinely happy.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Kelsie (Edwards) Raulston.
Survivors include wife, Stephanie Edwards of Murchison; children, Brittany (Rhodes) Hampton of Tyler, Lonnie Edwards and wife Alyssa of Midland, Jared Edwards and wife Rachel of Leonard, Bradley Edwards and girlfriend Christine of Chandler; son-in-law, John Raulston of Van; siblings, Garry Edwards and wife Heidi of Canton, Chris Edwards and girlfriend Kim of Murchison, Robin Williams and husband David of Athens; grandchildren, Kayden Walker, Addison Hampton, Binne Edwards, Rosaleigh Edwards, Merrit Edwards, Jacob Edwards, Lyncoln Edwards, Ovie Edwards as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Lonnie Edwards, Jared Edwards, Bradley Edwards, John Raulston, Garry Edwards, Chris Edwards, Kenny Edwards and Mike Edwards.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 from 6-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Barton’s Chapel Assembly of God, 13520 CR 3806, Murchison, Texas 75778.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.