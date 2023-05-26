Loyce L. Miller
HOUSTON — Funeral services for Mr. Loyce Miller, 74, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023 at St. Violet Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor James Webb and Dr. Billy Paul Cleaver officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of Troy B. Smith Funeral Directors and John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10:55 a.m. at the Church. Mr. Miller was born September 7, 1948 and transitioned May 16, 2023 in Houston.