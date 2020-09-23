Loy Dean Landfair
TYLER — Loy Dean Landfair, 60 years old of Tyler, Tx, passed on September 19, 2020.
Loy was born on September 3, 1960 in Midland, Tx to Billy Joe and Evelyn Bernice Landfair. Loy was a 1979 graduate of Chapel Hill, involved in FFA. He loved talking on his CB with all of his CB friends, as well as his leather work. Loy never met a stranger, he loved his family and Jesus! He attended a non-denominational church.
He was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Bernice Landfair.
Survived by his dad Billy Joe Landfair, brother Billy Wade and Tina Landfair. Nieces Jennifer Landfair and Laryssa Terry. Great-nieces Ashlyn Howard, Alexis Landfair and Sidney Boone.
Visitation will be held Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 5-7pm at Burks-Walker-Tippit.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday September 24, 2020 11am located at Bascom Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association and the Arthritis Foundation for Juvenille Rheumatoid arthritis.
