Lowery Harlan Crawford
REKLAW — LOWERY HARLAN CRAWFORD (CMSGT, USAF, RET)
Services for Harlan Crawford will be held at 2:00pm on March 27, 2021 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Rusk, Texas with Jerry Wallis officiating. Burial services will follow at Walker Chapel Cemetery in Reklaw. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00pm on Friday, March 26. Harlan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Harlan was born in Reklaw on November 17, 1934 to Irwin and Jewel (Lowery) Crawford. He attended school in Reklaw and Rusk Independent School District and graduated from Rusk High School in 1953. Harlan enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1954. He married Donna Lee Evans and they served our country together for 23 years. Upon retirement from the Air Force, he worked for Texas Utilities at Lake Striker and retired from there in 1992. Harlan then drove a school bus for Rusk ISD for 22 years and retired on December 31, 2015.
Starting in 1982, Harlan served as mayor and/or municipal judge for the city of Reklaw for over 37 years. He was very active in the Reklaw community and the Community Center.
Harlan was preceded in death by his father and mother, sister Nelda Jean Holmes, brothers Thomas Lee (Tody) and Barry Irwin. Survivors include his wife Donna Lee, children Debra Kaye, David Harlan, Kevin Allen, and Keith Irwin, 12 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
