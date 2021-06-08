Louise Shelton
ATHENS — Graveside services for Louise Shelton, 91, of Bullard will be held on Saturday June 12, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Athens Cemetery with Bro. George Folmar officiating under the direction of Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home.
Louise went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2021 at her home in Bullard, Texas.
Edna Louise Shelton was born at home on June 26, 1929 in Poynor, Texas to the late John Oliver and Eunice Roberts. Louise was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids with all her heart. She enjoyed working in her flowerbed, feeding her Koi fish, banana splits and being around happiness.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years James Lloyd Shelton, brother; A.B. Roberts, sisters; Alyne Douglas, Geraldine Dees, Dolores Ashworth and Clarice Fincher.
She is survived by her granddaughter Kayla Kirkland and wife Heather Kraemer of Bullard, Texas. Whom she had lived with the last year of her life. Sisters; Sue Robinson and husband Johnny of Frankston, Johnnie Burnett of Belton, sons; Jim Shelton and wife Marsha of Brownsboro, Andy Shelton and wife Marquetta of Henderson, daughter; Mitzi Walker and husband David of Bullard, grandsons; Matt Shelton and wife Beth of Bourg, Louisiana, Peter Walker of Bullard, granddaughters; Alexa McAnally and husband Ryan of Laneville, Amber Hathcock and husband Kyle of Gilmer and Sarah Walker of Bullard, 13 great grandchildren.