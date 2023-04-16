Louis Duane Puckett
BULLARD — Louis Duane Puckett, 96, passed away April 10, 2023 at The Hospice of East Texas succumbing to congestive heart failure with his family by his side.
A memorial service honoring Duane will be held at Emerald Bay Community Church, 160 LaSalle Road, Bullard, TX 75757 on April 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Wes Bynum officiating. There will be a brief reception immediately following the memorial service. A private family burial, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home, will be held at Youngblood Cemetery in Panola County.
Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Emerald Bay Community Church immediately preceding the memorial service.
Mr. Puckett was born June 18, 1926 in Rosewood, Upshur County, Texas to the late Ira Sylvanus and Lola Myrtle Arrington Puckett. Mr. Puckett lived most of his early years in Pittsburg, Texas where he graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1943. He attended Texas A&M University for a year before joining the U.S. Navy during World War II. He attained the rank of Lieutenant (jg) before he left the service to return to Texas A&M where he graduated in 1948 and subsequently married Betty Ann Brasher, his beloved wife of 68 years. He later did graduate study at Texas A&M and George Washington University in Washington, D.C., earning a Master’s degree in International Relations. Mr. Puckett was also a graduate of the National War College at Fort McNair, Class of 1970.
Mr. Puckett was a career officer in the Central Intelligence Agency from 1950 to 1975, serving abroad in Germany, Mexico, and South Vietnam. Among his awards were the Intelligence Medal of Merit, earned during his service in Vietnam as a Province Senior Advisor; the Career Intelligence Medal, awarded at his retirement for his career contributions to the intelligence profession; and several Certificates of Exceptional Service and letters of commendation from various U.S. and foreign officials. His final assignment with the CIA was Deputy Director of Training.
Following his retirement from CIA, Mr. Puckett became a real estate salesman and broker in Northern Virginia, where he was a member of the Million Dollar Sales Club, a graduate of the Realtor’s Institute, and an instructor at the National Institute of Real Estate. He and his wife returned to their Texas roots in 1981 when they moved from Virginia to the Emerald Bay Community.
Mr. Puckett is survived by his daughter, Sherry Ann Puckett; son, Robert D. Puckett; son, Clayton B. Puckett; daughter-in-law, Denise Clark Puckett; granddaughter, Danielle Clark Puckett Wills and husband, Jim Wills; and great-granddaughter, Caroline Clayton Wills.
Mr. Puckett was a member of Emerald Bay Community Church, where he twice served as Board Chairman and was a Sunday School teacher; he was a member and past president of the Emerald Bay Club and homeowners Association; and, was a past or present member of several fraternal organizations, including the Masons, Knights Templar, Shrine, Jesters and Sojourners.
Memorials may be made to the Memorial Fund, Emerald Bay Community Church, 160 LaSalle Road, Bullard, TX 75757, or a charity of choice.