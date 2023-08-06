Louis Charles Johnson
WHITEHOUSE — Louis Charles Johnson, known to most as Louie, of Whitehouse Texas passed away July 26, 2023, at the age of 85.
Louie was born in Conchas Dam, New Mexico, October of 1937 to Henery & Lucile Johnson. Louie served in the US Airforce as a 1st Lieutenant & then continued flying in the private sector for Braniff Airlines after leaving the military.
Louies two passions in life were flying & land he owned at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri. He purchased land in the Brown Bend area of the Ozarks in the late 1960’s. Over the years Louie & his sons have developed the land, it is bittersweet to the family that both he & Laquita passed before seeing the Emerald Hills Development completed.
Before Louie had a health set back in March, it was his hope to live up at his cabin with his faithful black lab, Addi, overlooking the lake for the remainder of his years. Louie was blessed to have many friends in the Ozarks area & the family is thankful for all of those who helped to make the Ozarks his home away from home.
Louie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Laquita Beardin Johnson of 43years, who passed away October 9, 2021. Louie & Laquita owned East Texas Power & Equipment in Whitehouse until their retirement in 2011.
Louie was a Shriner & lifetime member of the Henery Marsh Bell lodge in Tyler.
Louie is survived by his sister Mary (Ken Ellis) of Northport, Michigan. His children, David (Missie Johnson) Stuart (Michelle Johnson), Richard (Angie Potter) & Kim (Kevin Gaston). Grandchildren Lauren (Raymond Beauteau), Kyle, Taylor, Michael, Amanda (Taylor Green), Brandon (Cindy Moore), Brittani, Jason (Kendall Gaston), Lucas (Courtney Gaston), & Courtney. Great grandchildren Hailey Beauteau, Sidaleigh Green, Greyson Moore, Ricky Brice, Kylee Gaston, Waylon Curtis, Kannon Curtis, Nolan Curtis, & Lucy Gaston.
The family would like to recognize Laquita’s niece Cynthia Sullivan & Louie’s loyal friend Otis Freeze, who, without their support, love & care these last 4 years would have been a tough time for the family.
As Louies health declined he was a resident at the Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans home in Tyler. The family cannot express enough how much they appreciate the support & attention he received from the caring staff at Watkins-Logan, especially the staff members in Cottage C who cared for him when the family was unable to do so.
The family request if you would like to recognize & remember Louie to please do so in the form of a donation to Watkins-Logan Texas State Veterans home in Tyler to help better the lives of the military veterans on campus.