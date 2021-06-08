Lou McFatridge
TYLER — Graveside services for Lou McFatridge, 85, of Tyler will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Chilton Cemetery in Big Sandy with Frank McLeod officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.
Mrs. McFatridge passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 in Tyler. She was born February 29, 1936 in Prescott, Arkansas to Dolphus and Ellene Morrow.
Mrs. McFatridge retired from the United Transportation Union.
Lou was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Frank McFatridge III and her parents.
She is survived by her loving family including one daughter, Deborah Brody and husband, Brian of Kemp, TX; two granddaughters, Kelli Moseley and husband, Wade of Granger, WY; Holli Ryan and husband, Jamie of Haslet, TX; 9 great-grandchildren, Taylor Murphy and wife, Lauren of Sacramento, CA; Lane Dickens of Tyler, TX; Corey Maxfield of Winona, TX; Coleby Maxfield of Tyler, TX; Jacob Moseley and wife, Cydney of Copperas Cove, TX; Tanner Moseley of Granger, WY; Ashlyn Altobello of Haslet, TX; Trevor Miller and Forest Miller of Haslet, TX; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Emma Moseley of Copperas Cove, TX and Colt Moseley of Winona, TX; one sister, Bonnie Dulin and husband, Billy of Gurdon, AR; 2 nephews, Chris Dulin and wife, Kristi of Gurdon, AR and Dr. Alan Dulin of Plano, TX.