Lou Anne DeHaven
TYLER — Lou Anne Scobey DeHaven, 91, of Tyler passed away Friday, March 10, 2023. She was born November 26, 1931 in Hastings, Michigan to Evah and Harry Scobey.
Private graveside services will be held at Cathedral in the Pines with Dr. Daniel Schubert (her grandson) officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
Lou Anne was a member of Grace Community Church. She enjoyed playing Mahjong, reading and socializing with friends and family. She and her husband enjoyed ballroom dancing for both pleasure and competition.
Lou Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. C.R. DeHaven. She is survived by her five children, Christine Johnson and her husband Faron Johnson, Kathleen Smith and her husband Alan Smith, Dr. Thomas DeHaven and his wife Margaret DeHaven, Ann DeHaven, Jim DeHaven; eleven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
We miss you Mom, Grandma and Great Grandma!
If desired, memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 633 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX 75702 (https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/Tyler).