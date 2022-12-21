Lori Turner
ARP — Lori Turner, 57, of Arp entered peacefully into the gates of Heaven on December 15, 2022 and was met by son Caleb Turner who was waiting with a smile on his face.
Lori was born in Ada, OK, to Roy and Charlene Lee Gentry. She has attended the Bar None Cowboy Church in Henderson for several years.
Lori lived a life that revolved around her family. From baseball fields to cheerleading competitions, her joy was found supporting her kids. Lori was married to the love of her life Alex Turner on August 30, 1986. They had an unconditional love that lasted through the hardest and best of times.
God blessed Lori with the gift of being a Lala to 3 beautiful grandchildren that brought her life happiness and laughter. She loved those grandbabies more than they will ever know. Lori was a loving, kind, and straight to the point lady to all who met her. She loved her family and friends deeply and was very thankful to all the love and support that was shown to her over the years.
She is survived by husband, Alex Turner of Arp; mother, Charlene Gentry of Harmony; daughters, Kara Jennings and husband Joe of Winona, and Madison Turner of Arp; brothers, Kim Thomas and wife Anita of Harmony, and Tim Thomas and wife Donna of Ada, OK; grandchildren, Bennie, Caleb, and Ainslee Jennings.
Preceded in death by her father, Roy Gentry, and her son Caleb Turner.
Funeral services for Lori will be 10 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Bar None Cowboy Church in Henderson, Tx with Pastor Jason Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery in Troup.
Visitation will be 6-8 pm Monday, December 19, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Troup.
Lori will by deeply missed by many.